Analysts Expect Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tc Pipelines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Tc Pipelines posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tc Pipelines.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC set a $73.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,147,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Tc Pipelines by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tc Pipelines by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,518,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after purchasing an additional 226,215 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tc Pipelines by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,014,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.01. 1,397,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,596. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

