Analysts Expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $830.84 Million

Analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will report $830.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $849.50 million and the lowest is $822.70 million. Varian Medical Systems reported sales of $741.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Varian Medical Systems.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $878.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VAR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.86.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $148.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.83. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $103.92 and a 1 year high of $150.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $182,213.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,145.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $59,529.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,553,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 11.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.