Analysts Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.83 Million

Analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to announce $89.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.99 million and the lowest is $85.90 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $73.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $295.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $291.50 million to $299.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $422.23 million, with estimates ranging from $391.00 million to $460.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.73.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.31. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

