Analysts Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report $2.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the highest is $2.95 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $10.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $10.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $186.00 price objective on shares of VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total transaction of $4,041,153.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,299,898.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,296 shares of company stock worth $5,327,054. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in VMware in the second quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $150.63 on Friday. VMware has a one year low of $128.69 and a one year high of $206.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.32 and its 200 day moving average is $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

