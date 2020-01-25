Analysts Set $8.00 Target Price for Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)

Shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Communications Systems an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCS. ValuEngine cut Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Communications Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Communications Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Communications Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ JCS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. 52,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,866. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Communications Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Communications Systems will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Communications Systems’s payout ratio is presently -11.27%.

In other Communications Systems news, VP Scott Fluegge sold 5,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $34,416.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,664 shares of company stock valued at $59,174 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Communications Systems in the second quarter worth $48,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 25.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 663,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 134,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Communications Systems (JCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.