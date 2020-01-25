Analyzing Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) and Independent Bank Group (OTCMKTS:IBTX)

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 22.29% N/A N/A Independent Bank Group 26.29% 9.39% 1.47%

Dividends

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Independent Bank Group pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Commercial National Financial and Independent Bank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Independent Bank Group has a consensus price target of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.16%. Given Independent Bank Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Independent Bank Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $22.51 million 1.94 $4.50 million N/A N/A Independent Bank Group $449.51 million 5.01 $128.26 million $4.46 11.75

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats Commercial National Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. The company also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. It also provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant bankcard referrals, night depository, cash management, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, federal and state tax payments, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture. The company provides its services through 12 offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 73 branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

