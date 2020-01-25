Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Bought by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,971 shares during the period. Anaplan comprises about 1.3% of Columbus Circle Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.45% of Anaplan worth $31,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Anaplan by 122.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 97,608 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 36.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Anaplan by 97.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,289,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Anaplan by 349.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56. Anaplan Inc has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $1,434,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,747 shares of company stock valued at $12,979,251. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

