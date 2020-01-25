Anchor Reaches Market Cap of $8.17 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Anchor token can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00009444 BTC on exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $8.17 million and $35,026.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.38 or 0.03136735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00202746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor's total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,303,774 tokens. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

