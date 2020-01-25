Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.89

Press coverage about Anglo American (LON:AAL) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a coverage optimism score of 0.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the mining company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Anglo American’s analysis:

Get Anglo American alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAL. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,203.13 ($28.98).

AAL opened at GBX 2,132 ($28.05) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,160.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,004.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,092 shares of company stock worth $2,382,681.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.