Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NGLOY shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Anglo American from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Investec cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NGLOY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. 74,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,886. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

