Anoncoin (ANC) Price Down 15.4% This Week

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $58,442.00 and approximately $122.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject.

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

