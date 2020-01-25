Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,611,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,111 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.72% of Antero Midstream worth $27,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $107,841,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $41,584,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $40,222,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $12,309,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $520,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $614,165.03. Also, Director Peter Kagan sold 22,965,437 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $149,734,649.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock worth $151,028,254 over the last 90 days. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. Antero Midstream Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 544.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 372.73%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.