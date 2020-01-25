Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Anthem makes up 1.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $17,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 101.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,814 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Anthem by 33.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,236,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,964,000 after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Anthem by 13.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,234,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,431,000 after acquiring an additional 142,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 108.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 821,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,673,000 after acquiring an additional 426,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $2,584,098.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,380. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.83.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

