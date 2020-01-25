Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,069,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AON by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,002,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,601,000 after buying an additional 133,427 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,051,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AON by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 88,972 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AON by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 558,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,795,000 after buying an additional 74,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,581.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON stock opened at $213.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.46. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $151.65 and a 12-month high of $214.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.