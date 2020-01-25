Apex (CPX) Price Reaches $0.0021

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Apex token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. Apex has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $17,509.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003499 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,588,027 tokens. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.