Apex Price Down 31.4% This Week (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Apex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and LBank. During the last week, Apex has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apex has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $17,380.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017732 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003481 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,588,027 tokens. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bit-Z, LBank and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

