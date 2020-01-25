Aphria (OTCMKTS:APHQF) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Aphria (OTCMKTS:APHQF) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Aphria earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.79. Aphria has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

