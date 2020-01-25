Apollo Currency Market Capitalization Reaches $8.61 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and $1.17 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007567 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009103 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

