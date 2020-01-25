Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.65. 718,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,787. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Appian has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $62.94.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.26 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 61.04%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,932.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 11,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $482,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,340.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,615 in the last three months. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Appian by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 1,432.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Appian by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

