Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce $4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.71 and the lowest is $4.39. Apple reported earnings per share of $4.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $13.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.23 to $16.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.36.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.31. 36,447,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,968,880. Apple has a 1 year low of $151.74 and a 1 year high of $319.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,395.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

