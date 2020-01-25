Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.8% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $318.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,399.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.74 and a 52-week high of $319.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Apple from to in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.36.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

