Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 66,934 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.5% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $104,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.74 and a 1-year high of $319.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1,399.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Apple from to in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.36.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.