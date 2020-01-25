Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 546,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 137,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,354,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.36.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $318.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.03 and its 200-day moving average is $243.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.74 and a 1 year high of $319.99. The company has a market cap of $1,395.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

