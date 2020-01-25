APR Coin (APR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $29.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, APR Coin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. APR Coin has a total market cap of $46,877.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00022800 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00053705 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000676 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002555 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 10,980,368 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

