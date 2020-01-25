Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTR shares. Bank of America cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Aqua America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 30,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Aqua America by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 995,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,711,000 after acquiring an additional 59,821 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aqua America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Aqua America by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Aqua America by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aqua America stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.86. 1,814,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19. Aqua America has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Aqua America had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Aqua America’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aqua America will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

