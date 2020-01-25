Aragon (ANT) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00007126 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, AirSwap, GOPAX and IDEX. During the last week, Aragon has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $18.68 million and $26,968.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03114701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,399,262 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, GOPAX, Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit, AirSwap and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

