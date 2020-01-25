ARAW (ARAW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $55.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $39,988.00 and $55.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARAW has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ARAW token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.13 or 0.05507506 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026700 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00127703 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020112 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033604 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

