ARAW (ARAW) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. ARAW has a market cap of $32,069.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ARAW token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.63 or 0.05557780 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026503 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00128652 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019931 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033579 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

