ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.00

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded down 33% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One ArbitrageCT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and HitBTC. ArbitrageCT has a market capitalization of $17,597.00 and $5.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ArbitrageCT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.05 or 0.05557874 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026529 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00128678 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00033666 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Profile

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct. ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT.

Buying and Selling ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArbitrageCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArbitrageCT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.