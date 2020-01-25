Ardor Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.78 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and HitBTC. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $41.78 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007440 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009087 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, HitBTC, Binance, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

