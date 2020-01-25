Arepacoin (AREPA) One Day Volume Hits $133.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $42,768.00 and $133.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00056294 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Arepacoin is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,895,852 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info.

Arepacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

