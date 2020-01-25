Arepacoin Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $34,514.00 and approximately $170.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00056446 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,896,023 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

