Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550.63 Million

Brokerages expect Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) to report $550.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $545.00 million and the highest is $559.20 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $595.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.72.

Arista Networks stock opened at $238.05 on Friday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $173.31 and a one year high of $331.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $363,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock worth $10,565,871 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,281.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.