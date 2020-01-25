Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,713 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. Microsoft makes up 3.6% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 34.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 15.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 68,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,170.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $165.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,259.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $168.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from to in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $88,755,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

