Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.93 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.55.

NYSE AWI opened at $102.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $106.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 82,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 45,284 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 58,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

