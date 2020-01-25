Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.30.

AWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,219,000 after acquiring an additional 216,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 82.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth about $2,438,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 148.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $102.87 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $106.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.93 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

