Arqma (ARQ) Trading Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $19,575.00 and approximately $148.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,335.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.75 or 0.01927658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.56 or 0.03712087 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00641174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00732700 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00099835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010894 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00030100 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00582949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,355,123 coins and its circulating supply is 3,310,580 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

