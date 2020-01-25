Artis Turba Trading 7.6% Lower This Week (ARTIS)

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Artis Turba token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Artis Turba has a market cap of $150,927.00 and approximately $3,235.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Artis Turba has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.87 or 0.03173559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00203893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00124300 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Artis Turba

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,130,008 tokens. The official message board for Artis Turba is medium.com/artisturba. Artis Turba’s official website is artisturba.com.

Buying and Selling Artis Turba

