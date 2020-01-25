Asian Dragon Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Asian Dragon has a total market capitalization of $85,835.00 and approximately $3,233.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asian Dragon token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store. In the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00025152 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006122 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000490 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Asian Dragon Token Profile

Asian Dragon is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

