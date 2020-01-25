Asian Fintech Price Hits $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Asian Fintech token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Asian Fintech has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $46,828.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Asian Fintech alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.96 or 0.03138786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00203023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00124123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin.

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Fintech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.