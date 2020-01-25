Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,910 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.2% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,066,317,000 after purchasing an additional 495,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,323,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267,643 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $168.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura set a $161.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,845 shares of company stock worth $7,974,356 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,259.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

