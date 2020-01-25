AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $6,215,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $5,061,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $4,388,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $795,000. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMK stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 62,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,528. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $30.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

