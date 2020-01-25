AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AstraZeneca earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

LON AZN opened at GBX 7,659 ($100.75) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,606.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,218.86. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of £727.50 ($956.99).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

