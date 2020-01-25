AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 2.00

Media coverage about AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AstraZeneca earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted AstraZeneca’s ranking:

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

NYSE AZN opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.