Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASUR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Asure Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Shares of ASUR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 51,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,721. The firm has a market cap of $139.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.31 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Randall Waterfield sold 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $132,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $744,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,350 shares of company stock worth $4,977,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asure Software stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.43% of Asure Software as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.