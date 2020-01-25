Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $63.38 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.9% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $63,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $3,525,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 441,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $63,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 21,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 168,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

NYSE:DIS opened at $140.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

