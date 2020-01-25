Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.7% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $124,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after buying an additional 219,447 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 694,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $752,469,000 after buying an additional 82,003 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $1,023.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,387.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1,264.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,464.67.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

