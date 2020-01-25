Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 2,011 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.0% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $135,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,833.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,815.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $934.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

