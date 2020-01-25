ATC Coin Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $2.16 million and $2,432.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00645546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007987 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00035319 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000567 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 376,159,072 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

