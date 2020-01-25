Atheios (ATH) One Day Volume Hits $12.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Atheios has a market cap of $5,841.00 and $12.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atheios has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

